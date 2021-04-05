Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after being cut by a knife Saturday morning.
Officers say that a woman injured herself with a knife around 1 a.m. on South Travis St. A man was cut while trying to stop her.
Both people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.