Two people sent to the hospital after Sherman knife incident

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after being cut by a knife Saturday morning.

Officers say that a woman injured herself with a knife around 1 a.m. on South Travis St. A man was cut while trying to stop her.

Both people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating.

