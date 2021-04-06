A McAlester man that escaped from prison faces new charges

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate that escaped from the Jackie Brannon Center prison last week was given multiple charges following his recapture.

Preston Whittington, 24, escaped March 30th and was captured in Wichita Falls March 31.

Whittington’s new charges came on April 1st and include assault and battery on a police officer, first degree robbery, kidnapping, larceny of an automobile and escaping from the Department of Corrections.

Whittingham was already serving time for kidnapping and burglary.

A sentencing date for his new charges has not been set yet.

