Ardmore residents vote on new city commissioners

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Tuesday was election day for city and school elections in Oklahoma. In Ardmore, the Northeast and Southwest city commissioner seats were voted on.

Northeast resident Floyd McGee voted on Tuesday morning.

“I try not to miss an election cause it’s important for everyone to vote,” McGee said. “Especially on city council, any part of the government.”

He said he voted with a few things in mind.

“Street improvements mainly but certain areas of the town need it badly,” McGee said. “Water works, pipes bursting and stuff like that. Road repairs, really.”

Regina Murray has volunteered as a precinct worker for the past decade.

She said she can be found at the HFV wilson community center whenever there’s an election.

She’s seen more voters in the last 6 years.

“Five years ago we’d be doing well to get 25 people in here to vote,” Murray said “Now we sit at about 75 people expecting really to get 150 today so that’s pretty good for this area right here.”

And more of the voters are younger.

“Right now it’s about 50-50,” Murray said. “You’re always gonna have senior citizens come out and vote. You can rely on them you know, but now we are getting younger people.”

She said that’s because more people are helping to get the word out through social media and in the community.

“Word of mouth, we have a lot of people now involved,” Murray said. “Churches, schools, we have teachers, we have coaches. They are involved, and it’s helping.”

And she’s glad to see the increase.

“Because your vote counts,” Murray said. “It counts. People think that it doesn’t, but it does make a difference. And if you are of age i would encourage everyone to please come out and vote. That’s the only way we’re going to make a difference. It’s very important.”

