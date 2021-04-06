Community remembers Whitesboro family lost in Monday car wreck

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The community is remembering the lives of a Celina police officer and his young daughter lost Monday afternoon in a chain reaction crash on Highway 56 near Whitesboro.

Family tell me K.C. and Lauren Robinson were Whitesboro high school sweethearts. They say Lauren is now stable with a fractured skull, eye socket and a broken arm. The community has been struck by Monday afternoon’s accident, and reflect fondly on the Whitesboro family.

S&S ISD Superintendent Roger Reed says they wish they had more time with 6-year-old Brynlee Robinson as a student, but the tragedy has struck their Kindergarten family.

“She was a kind of kid that was a friend to all students and everybody loved her and she was one of the happiest kids that they have ever known. Always had a smile just from ear to ear and just a joy to be around,” said Reed.

Celina police remember her father 33-year-old K.C. Robinson as a well-liked, positive force in the community.

“This is a family police department. These officers have known each other, cared for one another, far greater than any I’ve ever worked with before,” said Allwin Barrow, Celina police chief.

“He was just a guy that everybody liked. He did his work, got out there and got involved in the community, then he went home. The kids just loved him. He had that personality that was just really soothing, always stayed calm but was just a great asset,” said Sean Terry, Celina mayor.

Celina resident, Lavertis Hawkins, who moved to Celina from Detroit, Michigan 7 months ago, says Detective Robinson was welcoming; a good guy in the police force.

“It really kind of blew me back, and all I knew was just go get some flowers and pay my respects. You only have moments in time with people, you don’t have that much,” said Hawkins.

Texoma Back the Badge Foundation helps local law enforcement families in times of need, and will give a donation to the family this week.

“I didn’t have the privilege to know Detective Robinson at all. I do know some local officers within Grayson County and around Texoma that knew them. Our hearts break for the entire family as they’re going through this tragic time,” said Texoma Back the Badge President, Zac Grantham.

A third person in another vehicle, 60-year-old Ruben Ramirez of Denton has also now died.

A memorial is set up outside Celina City Council Chambers for the rest of the week to honor Detective Robinson and his family.

The city will hold a candlelight vigil there on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

Donations to help the family can be made to the Celina Police Association or to Texoma Back the Badge Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.