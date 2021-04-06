Garvin County man assaulted at weed farm

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County men was assaulted at a marijuana farm Tuesday afternoon.

Qingyun Li, whos father owns the land that the farm sits on at 20750 NCR 3290, went to the Su’s Green, LLC. just before noon to visit his friend, Gao Sheng, and confront Zhang Chang Yong about fixing violations found by the OBN.

According to Deputy Dillon Horstman’s incident report, two men came up behind Li during the argument and began attacking him with 2x4′s. When Sheng tried to intervene, Yong held him back.

Li’s attackers, Jia Jia He and Weihang He, were placed under arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

They were booked into the Garvin County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.