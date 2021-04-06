Advertisement

Garvin County man assaulted at weed farm

Two men were arrested for assault at weed farm in Garvin Co.
Two men were arrested for assault at weed farm in Garvin Co.(Garvin County Police Department.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County men was assaulted at a marijuana farm Tuesday afternoon.

Qingyun Li, whos father owns the land that the farm sits on at 20750 NCR 3290, went to the Su’s Green, LLC. just before noon to visit his friend, Gao Sheng, and confront Zhang Chang Yong about fixing violations found by the OBN.

According to Deputy Dillon Horstman’s incident report, two men came up behind Li during the argument and began attacking him with 2x4′s. When Sheng tried to intervene, Yong held him back.

Li’s attackers, Jia Jia He and Weihang He, were placed under arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

They were booked into the Garvin County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter
Multi-car pile up on highway 75, Denison.
Multi-car pileup in Denison brings traffic to a standstill
Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
Generic image of police line
Six relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Arique Bagby has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Denton.
Suspect located, charged with aggravated kidnapping in Denton

Latest News

Whittington now faces new charges after being recaptured.
A McAlester man that escaped from prison faces new charges
The Governor of Texas issued an executive order, prohibiting any government mandated vaccine...
Texas governor bans mandated COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’
The fire was contained to the back bedroom of the house.
No one injured in Howe fire
Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter