Very windy tonight, Cold front passes in the morning

We’ll have a Weather Aware for strong winds overnight, and a little bit of rain Wed. morning.

The gust forecast overnight indicates continued very brisk winds of 30 to 40 mph, but as a cold front passes in the morning, they ease off somewhat Wednesday. However, they will remain quite gusty at 20 to 30 mph.

Futurecast shows the front arriving round breakfast time Wednesday. We’ll have a quick shot of showers followed by mostly sunny and rather windy afternoon, but not as windy as today.

Rainfall totals with this event are expected to be very low, around a tenth of an inch or less for most; our early spring mini-drought will continue. However, another system passing Friday afternoon/night offers better prospects for a decent amount of rain.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: 40% Rain late afternoon

Friday night: 60% Rain or thunderstorms

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: 30% Rain or thunderstorms

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority