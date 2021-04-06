Advertisement

Veteran believed to be nation’s oldest living general celebrates 107th birthday

By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) - An Air Force veteran in California celebrated his 107th birthday with cake, a motorcycle ride and a military honor guard tribute.

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Riverside, California to celebrate the 107th birthday of retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy, who’s believed to be the nation’s oldest living general.

Goldsworthy got the party going in style by arriving on a motorcycle driven by a member of the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders.

He received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service to our country.

In a speech, Goldsworthy proved he’s still witty and sharp as they come.

“I get asked all the time, ‘What did you do to live so long?’ I tell them I think it’s just God’s will. Sometimes I wonder whether he’s rewarding me or punishing me,” he said jokingly.

Goldsworthy also says his secret to a long life is to drink a shot of vodka every night before bed.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celina police officer, daughter killed in fatal crash in Whitesboro, wife in critical condition
Celina police officer, daughter killed in fatal crash in Whitesboro, wife in critical condition
Multi-car pile up on highway 75, Denison.
Multi-car pileup in Denison brings traffic to a standstill
Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
Generic image of police line
Six relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Arique Bagby has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Denton.
Suspect located, charged with aggravated kidnapping in Denton

Latest News

At his party, the Air Force veteran received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of...
RAW: Veteran celebrates 107th birthday with cake, community
A vigil to remember 13-year-old Adam Toledo was held Monday in the Chicago neighborhood of...
Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun
The teen was shot in the chest after police say a brief foot chase ended with an “armed...
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home