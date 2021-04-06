Advertisement

WH: No credential to show if vaccinated

In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is stressing that it won’t back any system “that requires Americans to carry a credential” to show they’ve been vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

She says companies or nonprofit groups might offer that kind of “tool” but the White House wants to be sure that “American’s privacy and rights” are protected. Psaki says the Biden administration will be issuing guidance around the matter soon.

So-called vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use, calling them an infringement on personal freedom and private health choices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter
Multi-car pile up on highway 75, Denison.
Multi-car pileup in Denison brings traffic to a standstill
Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
Generic image of police line
Six relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Arique Bagby has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Denton.
Suspect located, charged with aggravated kidnapping in Denton

Latest News

The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency...
Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack in New York
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to move COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19