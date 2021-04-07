Ardmore, Durant elect new city council members

Voters in Ardmore and Durant elected new members to their city councils Tuesday as local and school elections were held across Oklahoma.

John Credle, Jr. and David Plesher were elected to the Ardmore City Commission, and Humphrey Miller defeated longtime councilman Jerry Tomlinson for Durant City Council, Ward 1.



CITY OF DURANT, COUNCILMEMBER WARD NO. 1 VOTES PCT HUMPHREY JOE MILLER 452 64.2% JERRY L. TOMLINSON 252 35.8%

CITY OF ARDMORE, COMMISSIONER WARD 2 VOTES PCT BRAD BLACKWOOD 197 14.89% STEWART BLAKE GORDON JR. 238 17.99% ANGELA SHARP 297 22.45% JOHN ALFRED CREDLE JR. 591 44.67%

CITY OF ARDMORE, FOR COMMISSIONER WARD THREE VOTES PCT ERIC HOWARD 405 28.16% DAVID PLESHER 652 45.34% BARBARA E. HISEY 381 26.50%

