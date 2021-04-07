Advertisement

Ardmore, Durant elect new city council members

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Voters in Ardmore and Durant elected new members to their city councils Tuesday as local and school elections were held across Oklahoma.

John Credle, Jr. and David Plesher were elected to the Ardmore City Commission, and Humphrey Miller defeated longtime councilman Jerry Tomlinson for Durant City Council, Ward 1.

CITY OF DURANT, COUNCILMEMBER WARD NO. 1VOTESPCT
HUMPHREY JOE MILLER45264.2%
JERRY L. TOMLINSON25235.8%
CITY OF ARDMORE, COMMISSIONER WARD 2VOTESPCT
BRAD BLACKWOOD19714.89%
STEWART BLAKE GORDON JR.23817.99%
ANGELA SHARP29722.45%
JOHN ALFRED CREDLE JR.59144.67%
CITY OF ARDMORE, FOR COMMISSIONER WARD THREEVOTESPCT
ERIC HOWARD40528.16%
DAVID PLESHER65245.34%
BARBARA E. HISEY38126.50%

To see your local election results, click here.

