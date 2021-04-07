Ardmore, Durant elect new city council members
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Voters in Ardmore and Durant elected new members to their city councils Tuesday as local and school elections were held across Oklahoma.
John Credle, Jr. and David Plesher were elected to the Ardmore City Commission, and Humphrey Miller defeated longtime councilman Jerry Tomlinson for Durant City Council, Ward 1.
|CITY OF DURANT, COUNCILMEMBER WARD NO. 1
|VOTES
|PCT
|HUMPHREY JOE MILLER
|452
|64.2%
|JERRY L. TOMLINSON
|252
|35.8%
|CITY OF ARDMORE, COMMISSIONER WARD 2
|VOTES
|PCT
|BRAD BLACKWOOD
|197
|14.89%
|STEWART BLAKE GORDON JR.
|238
|17.99%
|ANGELA SHARP
|297
|22.45%
|JOHN ALFRED CREDLE JR.
|591
|44.67%
|CITY OF ARDMORE, FOR COMMISSIONER WARD THREE
|VOTES
|PCT
|ERIC HOWARD
|405
|28.16%
|DAVID PLESHER
|652
|45.34%
|BARBARA E. HISEY
|381
|26.50%
To see your local election results, click here.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.