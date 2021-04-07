Beautiful Thursday, Storm Potential Friday

Wednesday’s water vapor imagery offered up a classic example of a well-defined upper low, it’s centered across Kansas and tracking eastward, leaving Texoma on its dry western side tonight and Thursday.

Futurecast shows winds turning to the west Thursday making for a warm and sunny day. Friday morning will see clouds return with southerly winds back in town, a few showers or thunderstorms may form during the day. The primary weather maker will be a cold front arriving Friday night. Thunderstorms with hail and possibly strong winds will “zip” across the region Friday evening, the rain and storms will end around midnight. There’s some tornado potential, but right now it looks rather low.

Rainfall totals Friday evening are expected to be run about a half inch, finally enough to water our yards!

The weekend looks dry and pleasant with cool nights and mild to warm days.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny skies, breezy and warm

Friday: 30% Rain day, 60% Thunderstorms night

Saturday: Sunny skies, windy morning

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers/storms

Wednesday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority