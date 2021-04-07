Advertisement

Beautiful Thursday, Storm Potential Friday

Strong/severe storms are possible Friday evening
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday’s water vapor imagery offered up a classic example of a well-defined upper low, it’s centered across Kansas and tracking eastward, leaving Texoma on its dry western side tonight and Thursday.

Futurecast shows winds turning to the west Thursday making for a warm and sunny day. Friday morning will see clouds return with southerly winds back in town, a few showers or thunderstorms may form during the day. The primary weather maker will be a cold front arriving Friday night. Thunderstorms with hail and possibly strong winds will “zip” across the region Friday evening, the rain and storms will end around midnight. There’s some tornado potential, but right now it looks rather low.

Rainfall totals Friday evening are expected to be run about a half inch, finally enough to water our yards!

The weekend looks dry and pleasant with cool nights and mild to warm days.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny skies, breezy and warm

Friday: 30% Rain day, 60% Thunderstorms night

Saturday:  Sunny skies, windy morning

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers/storms

Wednesday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter
K.C. and Lauren Robinson were Whitesboro high school sweethearts. Lauren is now in stable...
Community remembers Whitesboro family lost in Monday car wreck
Sherman Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing Hwy. 75 early Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by off-duty officer on US-75 in Sherman
Daniel Vivier will be released due to McGirt ruling
Pontotoc County man released through McGirt ruling, ineligible for retrial
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast