Procession honors late Celina officer

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Troopers, officers and firefighters from all over the area escorted the body of Celina detective KC Robinson from Dallas to Whitesboro, the day after he and his six-year-old daughter were killed in a crash, his wife also badly injured.

Captain Randy Prestage with the Gainesville Fire Department had two of their fire trucks on an overpass bridge above highway I35 in support for the fallen detective.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to honor KC, it’s a tragic loss to the public service community it’s just an opportunity like I said just to honor his life and his daughters life and we wish the best to his wife and that’s what we are here for,” Prestage said.

The procession to bring detective KC Robinson home happened Tuesday afternoon, just over 24 hours after his death.

The Gainesville Fire Department performed an honorable act of service, turning on their lights and saluting on the overpass bridge above I-35.

Robinson was an officer for the Gainesville Police Department for four years before moving to Celina.

“He was a super nice guy, very approachable, a very humble man, in my contacts with him, always had a smile on his face, very easy going,” Prestage said.

18 cars escorted Robinson’s body from the Dallas medical examiner office to Whitesboro where he lived, with his wife and six-year-old daughter.

“He loved his work, he loved his brother and sisters in blue, he loved training to have people be good officers,”Detective Robinsons mom Kathy Robinson said.

Three people in total died in the five-vehicle crash, Robinson, his daughter Brynlee, and a passenger in another car, Ruben Ramirez of Denton.

Robinson’s wife was flown to a nearby hospital where she continues to recover from a fractured skull and eye socket and broken arm.

In a split second, too many lives lost, and changed forever.

“To have your son or daughter gone is one thing but to have your son and daughter and grandchild is totally a really a rip,” Robinson said.

From the city of Gainesville, police and fire department, Captain Prestage said he sends his condolences and best wishes to Robinson’s family.

A memorial is set up in Detective Robinson’s honor outside Celina City Council Chambers to honor Detective Robinson and his family.

A prayer vigil will be held Thursday in Celina.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.