DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson super-slugger JT Smith has been named conference position player of the week. Smith hit .588 with 7 R.B.I., 2 homeruns, 2 doubles, and 5 runs.

She has been something special for this Grayson softball team, and the awards continue to pile up for her. Grayson’s Zoe Lott was named the pitcher of the week.

