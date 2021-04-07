High wind spreads fire to 5 Paris structures

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Around 1:30 Wednesday morning, Paris fire was called to a structure fire on West Houston. When they arrived, they found 5 structures in flames.

“It’s just horrible,” said Othave Nickerson, Paris resident.

Nickerson has lived in his Paris home with his wife for over 20 years.

“My wife woke up I guess about 2:00 and she said ‘I smell smoke.’ I was like ‘ah no you don’t.’ So I just turned over, and she said ‘it’s a fire out there!’ And so I got up, looked out the window and yes it was a fire next door in the backyard,” said Nickerson.

Officials say the fire started in a storage shed behind one of the houses, and spread quickly to another storage shed and 3 houses from high winds.

Paris Assistant Fire Chief Bob Rast says the community should take caution with this time of year’s high winds and dry air.

“You know they say wind 10 miles and hour will cause extreme fire dangers in a structure. Ten miles an hour and then you multiply that times 3, 4, 5 even, the winds we’ve been having. The fire is more intense, the fire moves faster, it’s harder to get in front of it,” said Rast.

Both sheds are total losses. One of the houses, which Nickerson says was vacant, had significant damage.

“Three lawn mowers. I lost a racing bike, my pickup. I lost a lot of tools,” said Nickerson.

No one was injured in the fire. It took the Paris fire crew three hours to put the fire out.

Nickerson says the community has been checking on them since this morning.

“It was very scary. But now, I feel pretty good because we are alive. We just thank it all to the Lord,” said Nickerson.

Officials say they’re still investigating a cause.

