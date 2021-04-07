Man arrested for theft, detained by victims

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested for property theft, amongst other charges, Tuesday Morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the 400 block of Grand Ave. Javon McGee, 27, was detained by the family owners of the business that he burglarized until officers arrived.

McGee resisted arrest and then damaged the patrol unit while enroute to the police station. He has been charged with burglary, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

McGee is being held at the Lamar County Jail.

