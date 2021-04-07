Multiple arrests in undercover child abuse sting

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - An undercover operation code-named “Operation Hercules” arrested and charged 13 people with felony counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor after a three-day investigation.

Investigators seized electronic devices used by the suspects, two of which contained child pornography.

According to a statement released by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, one of the suspects was out on bond from a September arrest in Dallas for Sexual Assault of a Child, and another suspect is a New York resident in town on business. One person brought a gun to a meeting that he thought was with a child.

“I want to thank the Operation Hercules participants for their hard work and dedication in apprehending this group of sexual predators,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, “These subjects are sophisticated in their use of technology and online forums, which they utilize to target and communicate with our youth. Parents should talk to their children about their devices, how they use them, who they are talking to, and what they see online. Check regularly. Give children an opportunity to tell you if they feel something may be wrong. Finally, I want criminals to know that in Collin County, we won’t tolerate those who look to exploit our children.”

The operation was conducted by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and five other federal, state and local agencies.

