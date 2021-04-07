Advertisement

North Texas woman arrested, charged in the deaths of her two daughters

McDonald has been charged with two counts of Capital Murder
McDonald has been charged with two counts of Capital Murder(Irving Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (KXII) - Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested Monday night for murdering her two young daughters.

McDonald went to the police department headquarters Monday at 10 p.m. and used the lobby phone to call 9-1-1. She told the dispatcher that she had killed her daughters, 1-year-old Lillian McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

The time of death and a motive in the crime has not been established, but investigators say McDonald told dispatch she sedated and smothered her children.

Police and CPS have a history with McDonald and the family, but precise details have not been provided.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Irving Police Department has requested that anyone with information contact the station at 972-273-1010.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter
K.C. and Lauren Robinson were Whitesboro high school sweethearts. Lauren is now in stable...
Community remembers Whitesboro family lost in Monday car wreck
Daniel Vivier will be released due to McGirt ruling
Pontotoc County man released through McGirt ruling, ineligible for retrial
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Construction on the new Highway 78 bridge days away from completion.
Old Highway 78 demolished, new bridge days away from completion

Latest News

Steven James Morris was sentenced to life without parole
Sherman man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse of child
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer, right, and Assistant Chief Benny Brooks investigate a fire...
Two people found dead in McAlester house fire
Sherman Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing Hwy. 75 early Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by off-duty officer on US-75 in Sherman
A Paris man was arrested for property theft, amongst other charges.
Man arrested for theft, detained by victims