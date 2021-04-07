North Texas woman arrested, charged in the deaths of her two daughters

IRVING, Texas (KXII) - Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested Monday night for murdering her two young daughters.

McDonald went to the police department headquarters Monday at 10 p.m. and used the lobby phone to call 9-1-1. She told the dispatcher that she had killed her daughters, 1-year-old Lillian McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

The time of death and a motive in the crime has not been established, but investigators say McDonald told dispatch she sedated and smothered her children.

Police and CPS have a history with McDonald and the family, but precise details have not been provided.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Irving Police Department has requested that anyone with information contact the station at 972-273-1010.

