Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed on US-75 in Sherman

Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral,...
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.(Source: Gray News)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. on US-75 at State Highway 56 near the Traveller’s Inn.

A southbound pickup struck the person as they tried to cross the highway.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

Police closed the southbound lanes of US-75, diverting traffic onto the service road.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter
K.C. and Lauren Robinson were Whitesboro high school sweethearts. Lauren is now in stable...
Community remembers Whitesboro family lost in Monday car wreck
Daniel Vivier will be released due to McGirt ruling
Pontotoc County man released through McGirt ruling, ineligible for retrial
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Multi-car pile up on highway 75, Denison.
Multi-car pileup in Denison brings traffic to a standstill

Latest News

Tuesday was election day for city and school elections in Oklahoma. In Ardmore, the Northeast...
Ardmore, Durant elect new city council members
Gainesville fire department holds an honorable act of service for fallen Celina police officer...
Procession honors late Celina officer
Construction on the new Highway 78 bridge days away from completion.
Old Highway 78 demolished, new bridge days away from completion
STAAR testing could move entirely online by the 2022-2023 school year.
STAAR testing cancelled statewide Tuesday