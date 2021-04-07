Pedestrian hit, killed on US-75 in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. on US-75 at State Highway 56 near the Traveller’s Inn.

A southbound pickup struck the person as they tried to cross the highway.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

Police closed the southbound lanes of US-75, diverting traffic onto the service road.

