Sherman man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse of child

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Steven James Morris, 65, was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Grayson County jury Tuesday evening. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began looking into child abuse allegations after receiving a referral from the DFPS.

It was determined that a child in Morris’ family had been abused over the course of an eight-month period from 2017 to 2018. Another child witnessed the abuse.

After the investigation, Morris was arrested and charged for sexual abuse of a child in April 2020.

“This defendant violated the trust of his family and left a wake of destruction in his path,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover, “Lives have forever been changed by his actions and now he must pay the price.”

Prosecutors have asked the public to contact law enforcement with any suspicion of child abuse or to call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400

