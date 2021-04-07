STAAR testing cancelled statewide Tuesday

Texas (KXII) - STAAR testing was cancelled Tuesday statewide, after districts experienced issues with the platform.

Texas Education Agency announced that a glitch in the testing platform ‘SOTP’ would not allow students to submit the exam, log in to take the test or answer questions.

Sherman, Denison and Pottsboro Independent School Districts are just some of the campuses who stopped testing today all together.

Brian Eaves with Denison ISD says the campus noticed students experiencing issues at around 10 a.m.

“None of our students were able to get into the testing portal,” Eaves said. “ We made the decision to cancel online testing today, (Tuesday) to let them work on the glitch, and we’ll resume testing tomorrow.”

Eaves says he anticipates the glitch to be fixed by Wednesday.

“This was not just an inherent problem to Denison ISD, this was statewide, so this every STAAR tester across the state dealt with this situation” Eaves said.

