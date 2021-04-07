Advertisement

STAAR testing cancelled statewide Tuesday

STAAR testing could move entirely online by the 2022-2023 school year.
STAAR testing could move entirely online by the 2022-2023 school year.(KWTX)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KXII) - STAAR testing was cancelled Tuesday statewide, after districts experienced issues with the platform.

Texas Education Agency announced that a glitch in the testing platform ‘SOTP’ would not allow students to submit the exam, log in to take the test or answer questions.

Sherman, Denison and Pottsboro Independent School Districts are just some of the campuses who stopped testing today all together.

Brian Eaves with Denison ISD says the campus noticed students experiencing issues at around 10 a.m.

“None of our students were able to get into the testing portal,” Eaves said. “ We made the decision to cancel online testing today, (Tuesday) to let them work on the glitch, and we’ll resume testing tomorrow.”

Eaves says he anticipates the glitch to be fixed by Wednesday.

“This was not just an inherent problem to Denison ISD, this was statewide, so this every STAAR tester across the state dealt with this situation” Eaves said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter
Multi-car pile up on highway 75, Denison.
Multi-car pileup in Denison brings traffic to a standstill
Patrick O'neal Jr. has been arrested for murder, aggravated assault in Paris.
Man jailed in Paris shooting that left one dead, another critical
Generic image of police line
Six relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Arique Bagby has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Denton.
Suspect located, charged with aggravated kidnapping in Denton

Latest News

Grayson County officials proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month.
464 cases of child abuse reported last year in Grayson County alone
Tuesday was election day for city and school elections in Oklahoma. In Ardmore, the Northeast...
Ardmore residents vote on new city commissioners
Tuesday was election day for city and school elections in Oklahoma. In Ardmore, the Northeast...
Ardmore residents vote on new city commissioners
K.C. and Lauren Robinson were Whitesboro high school sweethearts. Lauren is now in stable...
Community remembers Whitesboro family lost in Monday car wreck