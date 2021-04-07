Suspect sought in Lamar, Red River County
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Lamar and Red River Crime Stoppers have requested the public’s help with locating a man with 15 warrants.
Casey Andrew Clark, 30, is wanted for several charges, including possession of a firearm and body armor by a felon, and evading arrest.
Clark is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 210 pounds.
If you have any information, contact Lamar County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477
There is a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
