Suspect sought in Lamar, Red River County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Lamar and Red River Crime Stoppers have requested the public’s help with locating a man with 15 warrants.

Casey Andrew Clark, 30, is wanted for several charges, including possession of a firearm and body armor by a felon, and evading arrest.

Clark is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 210 pounds.

If you have any information, contact Lamar County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477

There is a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

