Advertisement

Two people found dead in McAlester house fire

McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer, right, and Assistant Chief Benny Brooks investigate a fire...
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer, right, and Assistant Chief Benny Brooks investigate a fire that killed two people Tuesday morning.(Derrick James - Mcalester News-Capital staff photographer)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Two people died in a house fire in McAlester Tuesday morning.

According to McAlester News-Capital reporting, the fire took place right after 3 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Lost Street.

Firefighters found two bodies inside the house. They are waiting for identification from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Two people died in a house fire in McAlester early Tuesday morning, McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer said.

Posted by McAlester News-Capital on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. K.C. Robinson is one of three people that lost their lives in the horrendous Whitesboro...
Three dead in Whitesboro crash, including Celina police officer and daughter
K.C. and Lauren Robinson were Whitesboro high school sweethearts. Lauren is now in stable...
Community remembers Whitesboro family lost in Monday car wreck
Daniel Vivier will be released due to McGirt ruling
Pontotoc County man released through McGirt ruling, ineligible for retrial
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Construction on the new Highway 78 bridge days away from completion.
Old Highway 78 demolished, new bridge days away from completion

Latest News

Steven James Morris was sentenced to life without parole
Sherman man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse of child
McDonald has been charged with two counts of Capital Murder
North Texas woman arrested, charged in the deaths of her two daughters
Sherman Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing Hwy. 75 early Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by off-duty officer on US-75 in Sherman
A Paris man was arrested for property theft, amongst other charges.
Man arrested for theft, detained by victims