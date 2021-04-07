Two people found dead in McAlester house fire

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Two people died in a house fire in McAlester Tuesday morning.

According to McAlester News-Capital reporting, the fire took place right after 3 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Lost Street.

Firefighters found two bodies inside the house. They are waiting for identification from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

