Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Thursday.(Source: WSYX via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire early Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio, left eight people injured and one person missing.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters the explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities say some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

