Local reaction to Biden gun control executive orders

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - President Biden announced today steps he plans to take to lower gun violence in the U.S. but he’s already facing criticism. Local firearm and Second Amendment advocates shared their thoughts.

“You cannot legislate what’s in the heart of a man,” said Tap Smith, co-owner of Blackbeard Armory

Smith is an LTC instructor.

“All these things I’ve owned since I was probably about 16 to 18 years old. Never committed a crime in my life with them, why? Because I’m a law-abiding citizen,” said Smith.

He says between stimulus money and the presidential election, he’s seen a surge in licensing and gun ownership.

Since the Biden administration announced gun control executive orders Thursday, Smith says he hopes Texas legislation will protect state rights from federal government over-reaching.

“If laws would work how about he just make an executive order that makes murder illegal. That’d do it right? Well it’s already done and it’s not helping nothing,” said Smith.

Emily Taylor is a Houston attorney and independent program attorney for Texas LawShield, legal defense for self-defense. She says the lack of money and manpower not only makes Biden’s plans for gun control impractical, but would affect lawful gun owners and tax payers.

“It is conceivably an enforcement nightmare to go through this process because how do you tell that someone has broken the law or is just holding onto a grandfathered firearm?” said Taylor.

Executive orders introduced mention regulations on “ghost guns” or homemade firearms, pistol-stabilizing braces, increased resources on gun violence prevention, and model “red flag laws” for states to use as guides that would allow family members or law enforcement to temporarily block people from obtaining firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others.

“We’re not restricting people who are going to murder and buy guns illegally, we’re restricting the people who are the legal lawful gun owners,” said Taylor.

