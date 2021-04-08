Advertisement

Owner claims Van Alstyne house fire was electrical, investigators say otherwise

By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne family lost their home Monday and are staying in a motel courtesy of the Red Cross.

Sharron Griffin said she finished working from home that day, went to the kitchen to make herself lunch, walked back to her bedroom and started smelling smoke.

She walked outside and saw it pouring out from under her home.

“The fire was contained to just my bedroom but it destroyed practically everything in there,” Griffin said.

The fire was contained to Griffin’s bedroom but in the moment Griffin said she “didn’t panic.”

“i lost some pictures,” Griffin said.

Both Howe and Van Alstyne fire departments responded to the fire. But Grayson County Fire Marshall John Weda said it was a discarded cigarette butt and a strong south wind that blew it into an exposed wood floor joist that caused the fire.

Weda said the fire burned up through the sub floor, spread to the bedroom and caught the dresser and bedding on fire.

Griffin’s granddaughter and niece are asking for donations of clothes, shoes and other home goods all of which they said burned up in the fire.

The Red Cross provided Griffin with money to replace her medications that were lost in the fire and to cover her co-pay costs. They also put her up in a motel room in the area.

Two new Ardmore City Commissioners elected to serve northeast and southwest sections
Two new Ardmore City Commissioners elected to serve northeast and southwest sections
