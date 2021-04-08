Advertisement

Quiet Tonight, Angry Skies Friday Evening

There’s a significant risk of hail Friday evening
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Alert for Friday evening, severe weather including large hail and perhaps even a tornado is possible. Threats will be greater over eastern Texoma and much lower as you get west of I-35.

An upper wave and surface cold front will track quickly across Texoma Friday evening and create and environment with severe storm potential. Hi-Res Futurecast shows it’s going to be a quick-moving system that will present a hail threat, but an isolated tornado is possible if a thunderstorm can develop ahead of the main line.

The overall threat ranges from enhanced in the east to marginal in the west. Hail is by far the greatest danger we face with this. Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to an inch.

Lows tonight will be mild thanks to southerly winds and increasing late-night clouds.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 30% Rain day, 60% Thunderstorms night

Saturday:  Sunny skies, windy morning

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant

Monday: 20% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 20% Showers/storms

Wednesday: 30% Showers/storms

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

