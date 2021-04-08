Two new Ardmore City Commissioners elected to serve northeast and southwest sections

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two Ardmore City Commissioner seats were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, and now John Credle Jr. and David Plesher are now set to be sworn in in May.

Both received around 45% of the vote in their wards according to the Carter County Election board.

“I am humbled that the people of Ardmore elected me as commissioner,’' said Credle, representing Ward 2 overseeing the northeast section of Ardmore.

“This will give me the chance to do some good for the City of Ardmore,” said Plesher, representing Ward 3 overseeing the southwest section of Ardmore.

The Carter County Election Board said 1,323 votes were cast for the ward 2 election with Credle receiving 591 votes or 44.67%.

“For all of those who supported me, all of those who prayed for me and those who gave to the campaign, I just want to thank them,” said Credle.

This is the first election since 2012 according to the Carter County Election board secretary, Diane Hall.

Credle takes over ward 2 over former commissioner John Moore’s Seat.

“I can never fill the shoes of John Moore, but I can thank God that he has strong shoulders I can stand on,” said Credle.

In the southwest chair is David Plesher who got over 650 votes to lead ward 3.

“I would like to thank all of the people who have supported me, both financially and with their vote,” said Plesher.

Pleasure said this is the first time since 1985 an election was held for his seat and he said he is taking over for the late Martin Dyer.

“I’m not trying to make waves or anything, just want to get in and help out the city,” said David Plesher.

Plesher and Credle’s official first day in office is in May.

