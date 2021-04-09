A+ Athlete: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Grace Anderson of Tishomingo High School. You would be hard pressed to find a more accomplished pitcher in the state of Oklahoma.

Over her 4-year career, she struck out 1,273 batters, had a career E.R.A. under 1, and she threw 23 no hitters. On top of that she was named VYPE’s Oklahoma Miss Softball. Grace also led the Lady Indians to back to back state titles. She always shows up, on the biggest stages.

“I feel like I work a lot harder, and a lot better under pressure,” said A+ Athlete Grace Anderson. “Whenever there are people relying on me, it helps me focus more.”

“In my opinion, I think she’s one of the best pitchers in the state. Her stats also show that,” said Tishomingo softball coach Charles Hook. “She works hard at her craft. She practices all the time, and she’s dedicated to it. Shes a hard nosed competitor and loves to pitch.”

Grace also loves to compete in the classroom. She has a perfect 4.0 G.P.A., which puts her towards the top of her class. She’s also taking college courses.

“You have to be dedicated to whatever you want to do in your life,” said Anderson. “Or you’re not going to do it to your full extent.”

“She’s not afraid to be challenged. You can ask her questions, give her assignments,” said Tishomingo history teacher John Kurtz. “She will dig a little deeper than the regular classroom student would do. She wants to excel, she wants to let you know she’s there for a reason.”

After high school, Grace will continue her softball career at Oklahoma Christian University.

