Ardmore High School students raise money at Dairy Queen for athletic department

Ardmore High School student athletes got a piece of the dough Thursday at Dairy Queen during a fundraiser.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore High School student athletes got a piece of the dough today at Dairy Queen during a fundraiser.

Athletes involved in wrestling, softball and track came together Thursday to serve customers by opening doors, greeting people and even crafting blizzards for all who walked in.

DQ District Manager Taylor Young said students got 15% of total sales from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In all, around $400 was raised for Ardmore athletics.

“The biggest thing is just giving back to the community and that’s something we focus on,” said Young.

