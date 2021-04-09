Bonham’s Stuber signs with Austin College

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham baseball star Brant Stuber signed his letter of intent to play his college baseball at Austin College. The former A+ Athlete has been a corner stone of the Warriors athletic program, and says A.C. checks all the boxes.

“It’s close to home, family can always come,” said Stuber. “It is a great academic school, where I can get the education that I need to actually further myself afterwards.”

