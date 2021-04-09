Denison Dam, Lake Texoma celebrates 75th anniversary

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Friday Lake Texoma turns 75 years old. Construction for the Denison Dam and Lake Texoma was completed 75 years ago, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gathered there this morning to celebrate its history and legacy.

Lake Texoma was originally built for flood control and a source of hydropower. It’s something the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says is still valuable to the community. Construction began in August 1939...and was completed in February 1944.

“We saw the recent storms here in February, there were some black-outs, some brown-outs in Oklahoma and Texas. Well the hydropower was able to produce power during that time and in some instances we were able to produce more power, we were able to upgrade our turbines to produce a little more power to stabilize the grids,” said USACE Tulsa District Commander, Colonel Scott Preston.

Friday city and state officials gathered to celebrate its history, but they say their eyes are on its future.

“If it wasn’t for the recreation I don’t know that we would be celebrating here. We hit the milestone. We know about it and some locals know about it but if it wasn’t for recreation, that’s what brings people here,” said Preston.

“Lake Texoma is a huge revenue generator by way of recreation. Approximately 6 million people visit Lake Texoma annually. It brings in millions and millions of dollars for the local economy,” said Jacob Ellison, USACE Lake Manager for Lake Texoma.

Russell Tillman worked for the corps for 36 years. His uncle, Colonel Erland Tillman began as the assistant project engineer at the start of the dam’s construction. After World War II began he became head project engineer.

“He knew the importance of doing the job right and the importance that by doing it right this dam will remain here for a long, long time and do what it was supposed to do for a long, long time,” said Tillman.

He says Texoma should be proud of their dam, and knows the members of the corps that work there are.

“It served as the dam of choice for the next 450 dams that the corps of engineers would construct around the country. It was the primary one because it was a very cost-effective dam,” said Tillman.

The corps of engineers recently began maintenance of the dam by replacing turbines to ensure the dam and lake last for another 75 years.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.