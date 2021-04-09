Durant Disc Golf Club officially open up new location

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon for the Durant Disc Golf club’s brand new course on Lake Durant for people to enjoy.

“This is an incredible moment for us to be able to honor Craig and his name and his family and all that he’s done for us,” Project Leader Mike Delloro said.

Two and a half years in the making, The Durant Disc Golf Club’s new World Champion course is open for anybody to play.

The course is named after Craig Parker the former Durant Disc Golf Club President who passed back in June of 2020.

“We are just so proud to have something in our area and to just push this sport forward and honor Craig the way we have naming the course after him so we certainly appreciate everyone’s support and we look forward to the future of disc golf here in our area,” Delloro said.

Craig was a Sherman High School graduate who lived in Durant with his wife and kids. His son Drew, threw out the first pitch at Thursday’s opening ceremony.

“We’ve been wanting this we’ve been ready for it. It’s been a big dream of Craig’s and after his passing more people have pitched in over and over to help with this. We’ve been ready, it’s been slowly going here and there a little bit of this little bit of that but once we got the signs up and got this ribbon cut it’s just a relief you know, it’s here,” Durant Disc Golf Club President Wade Peterson said.

The property is over 290 acres and has 18 holes, their old course had 9, so the club sees this as an improvement.

“When we initially first came and saw this I mean we just knew immediately this has to be the location and so we are certainly greatly that the city was able to allow for us to utilize the property that was previously unused and to know a city aset that anybody can enjoy,” Delloro said.

This course is intended for anyone, at any level or any age to use.

The club has been eagerly awaiting this moment, and they’ll host their first tournament this weekend.

“This is a great sport it is it’s fun it’s enjoyable, I recommend if you don’t know anything about it come out check it out, it’s great and hey you’ll be spreading Craig’s memory,” Peterson said.

