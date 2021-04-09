Advertisement

Gov. Stitt meets with southeastern OK sheriffs to discuss aftermath of McGirt ruling

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Thursday night Governor Kevin Stitt met with sheriffs from all over southeastern Oklahoma to talk about the consequences of the McGirt ruling last year, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

Stitt called Oklahoma’s criminal jurisdiction a checkerboard, and said law enforcement is at a loss when it comes to keeping people safe.

Murray County Deputy Brandon Eddy said meeting with the governor felt like a step forward.

“He reached out to us to see what was going on on the frontlines to see what kind of stuff we’ve experienced, what we need to try and make this work,” Eddy said. “After listening to all the sheriffs and everybody talk, I think we’re all going through the same situation.”

But Eddy said he doesn’t think citizens realize what’s been going on.

“Last week we had four individuals take a car,” Eddy said “Three of them were non native and one is native. So now the native is going to get charged a misdemeanor. And the three non natives are going to be charged felonies.”

He said it feels unfair and uncomfortable.

“Just because I’m a Native American and you are nonnative I should be held accountable just as well as you are,” Eddy said. “I think we’re dividing it down the middle when we should be coming together.”

Eddy said the county doesn’t have a problem working with Lighthorse or the tribal nations, the problem lies with the law.

“We’re working really well with the Indians,” Eddy said. “There hasn’t been a day I don’t think we haven’t talked to [either the District Attorney or Lighthorse police chief, etc. ]. It’s nothing that they’ve done, its something that’s been decided by attorneys and it’s something we have to get worked out so we can serve our communities.”

A statement from the governor’s office said “Governor Stitt believes the chaos resulting from the McGirt decision is the most pressing issue for our state’s future and believes there is a legal pathway forward to solve this crisis.”

Eddy said he feels confident that a solution will be worked out.

Eddy said for the past few days the district attorney has been contacting victims related to cases with native defendants to let them know what to expect

