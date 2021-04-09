Advertisement

Grayson to host softball regionals

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings will host the Region 5 softball tournament in early May.

Grayson has played their way into a home site after a 30-5 start to the season. They will host the tournament on May 6-9.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase Grayson College, and the Sherman-Denison surrounding areas,” head coach Mike McBrayer said. “People come from all across the nation to watch these games. It’s a great opportunity for the college and really a great opportunity for Grayson softball to play at home.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing Hwy. 75 early Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by off-duty officer on US-75 in Sherman
Operation Hercules leads to the arrests of 13 suspects.
Multiple arrests in undercover child abuse sting
President Biden is already facing criticism on gun control executive orders. Local advocates...
Local reaction to Biden gun control executive orders
Steven James Morris was sentenced to life without parole
Sherman man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse of child
Owner claims Van Alstyne house fire was electrical, investigators say otherwise.
Owner claims Howe house fire was electrical, investigators say otherwise

Latest News

A+ Athlete: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo
A+ Athlete: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo
Bonham's Brant Stuber signs with Austin College
Bonham’s Stuber signs with Austin College
Whitewright's Aaron Pitt signs with St Mary
Whitewright’s Pitt signs with Saint Mary
SWOSU-SOSU Baseball Highlights
SWOSU-SOSU Baseball Highlights