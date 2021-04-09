Grayson to host softball regionals

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings will host the Region 5 softball tournament in early May.

Grayson has played their way into a home site after a 30-5 start to the season. They will host the tournament on May 6-9.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase Grayson College, and the Sherman-Denison surrounding areas,” head coach Mike McBrayer said. “People come from all across the nation to watch these games. It’s a great opportunity for the college and really a great opportunity for Grayson softball to play at home.”

