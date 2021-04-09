New restaurant, art hub to open at Katy Depot

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Katy Depot venue is set to open next weekend in the old Tupelo Honey building.

The Arts Depot is designed to be an artistic hub with 4 elements: an art gallery to display local art, Monet’s Bistro, a restaurant and bar, a back porch for special events and a community theater.

The Core Theater in Richardson will perform inside the space.

Artistic director and founder of the Core Theater says he was looking for a place north of Dallas to bring their shows.

“They’ve already made this an artistic area to be both music and fine arts. So we’re adding in the theater kind of component and trying to just give a place where artists can grow and learn and to keep deepening the community they’ve already started,” said James Prince, founder and artistic director of the Core Theater and the Arts Depot.

They’ll have a soft opening next Friday and a gala fundraiser opening next Saturday. Tickets can be purchased for the fundraiser on their website next week.

