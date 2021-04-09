Advertisement

Pfizer asks FDA to expand COVID vaccine minimum age to 12

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

Under the current emergency use authorization, the Pfizer vaccine is available for use in people ages 16 and up.

Based on a Phase 3 clinical trial in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age, Pfizer says the vaccine is showing 100% efficacy.

If the emergency use authorization is approved by the FDA, it would be the only one approved for children as young as 12.

The other two COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are only authorized for people age 18 and older.

