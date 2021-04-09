Prayer vigil held in Celina for detective, daughter killed in crash

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The city of Celina held a candlelight vigil to honor the Celina police officer and his six-year-old daughter who were killed in a crash near Whitesboro Monday.

The entire police department and close to 300 members of the Celina community gathered to hear some of Detective KC Robinson’s closest friends on the force tell stories about the man he was a the void he leaves behind at the department where he served for three and a half years.

“He was passionate about policing, he was passionate about all of his brothers, he was passionate about helping all of his brothers and anybody,” said Administrative Lieutenant Josh Jackson who spoke at the vigil.

But Jackson was one of several members of the department who spoke at length about the man Robinson was, his dedication to the job, the city of Celina and its citizens.

In their Hawaii’an shirts, a favorite of Robinson’s, they told stories, shared laughs and shed tears all in the company of his family.

The crash that took Robinson’s life happened on Hwy. 56 and Old Sanborn Ranch Road when a trash truck hit the rear end of a car, leading to a wreck involving three other vehicles. Both the detective and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

“You will be remembered for now and ever more,” said Celina Police Chief Allwin Barrow at the ceremony.

Following the police chief’s remarks Robinson’s last call to duty played out over the loud speaker in the squad car, reaching police radios across the area.

“Detective KC Robinson this is 10-42. Thank you for your service, sacrifice and dedication. You and yours will always be remembered, your brothers and sister’s have it from here,” it said.

Another man involved in that crash was 60-year-old Ruben Ramirez who was critically injured at the scene and died overnight at a local hospital.

DPS said the investigation into the crash is on going and do not know whether the dump truck driver who triggered the crash will face any charges.

The accident occurred behind a school bus but no one on board the bus was injured.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.