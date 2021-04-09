Storms end tonight, Nice this Weekend!

A cold front is barreling across Texoma, generating scattered potentially severe thunderstorms. Hail is the primary threat. Rain ends from west to east, in the west (I-35) by 9 p.m. and in the east by 1 a.m. Meanwhile, gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph will continue this evening.

Dry air pours into our region for the weekend, it will be a bit windy on Saturday with gusts of 20 to 25 mph but we’ll also have plenty of sunshine and much drier air.

Sunday also looks beautiful with a cool morning and a warm afternoon. The weather pattern turns rather murky next week with several cloudy cool days, each with a chance of rain.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny skies, rather windy

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: 30% Showers/storms

Wednesday: 60% Showers/storms

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday: 40% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority