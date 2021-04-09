Whitewright’s Pitt signs with Saint Mary

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright multi-sport athlete Aaron Pitt made the decision to play his college basketball, signing with Saint Mary in Kansas. Pitt played a major role in the successful athletic program in Whitewright, and says he is excited for what’s next.

“It was a fun environment,” said Pitt. “The coaches were cool. Everything seems cool, it’s just a great place.”

