Advertisement

Whitewright’s Pitt signs with Saint Mary

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright multi-sport athlete Aaron Pitt made the decision to play his college basketball, signing with Saint Mary in Kansas. Pitt played a major role in the successful athletic program in Whitewright, and says he is excited for what’s next.

“It was a fun environment,” said Pitt. “The coaches were cool. Everything seems cool, it’s just a great place.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing Hwy. 75 early Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by off-duty officer on US-75 in Sherman
Operation Hercules leads to the arrests of 13 suspects.
Multiple arrests in undercover child abuse sting
President Biden is already facing criticism on gun control executive orders. Local advocates...
Local reaction to Biden gun control executive orders
Steven James Morris was sentenced to life without parole
Sherman man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse of child
Owner claims Van Alstyne house fire was electrical, investigators say otherwise.
Owner claims Howe house fire was electrical, investigators say otherwise

Latest News

A+ Athlete: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo
A+ Athlete: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo
Grayson softball to host regionals
Grayson to host softball regionals
Bonham's Brant Stuber signs with Austin College
Bonham’s Stuber signs with Austin College
SWOSU-SOSU Baseball Highlights
SWOSU-SOSU Baseball Highlights