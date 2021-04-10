City of Denison allowing Loy Lake Park to serve alcohol

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After two months of waiting, Loy Lake Park in Denison got approved to sell alcohol for special events at the Texoma Livestock and Expo Grounds and at Frontier Village.

The park was previously owned by the county but the city of Denison took over back in February and this week allowed for the park to sell alcohol in the two specific areas for special events…

Organizations still have to go through the city of Denison special event permitting process to request an alcohol permit. Once that’s done they will have to get a TABC license to legally sell and consume alcohol.

“The City of Denison prides ourselves on our parkland and our green space open space for our residents. We think that Loy Lake Park is going to be not only a Denison park but really a regional park. It’s right on the property line of Denison and Sherman,” Managing Director of Communication and Engagement Aaron Werner said.

The City is now going through the process of master planning all of their parks to see what improvements and renovations need to be done.

