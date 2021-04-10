Advertisement

City of Denison allowing Loy Lake Park to serve alcohol

City of Denison takes over Loy Lake Park from Grayson County and allowing the park in certain...
City of Denison takes over Loy Lake Park from Grayson County and allowing the park in certain areas to serve alcohol(KXII)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After two months of waiting, Loy Lake Park in Denison got approved to sell alcohol for special events at the Texoma Livestock and Expo Grounds and at Frontier Village.

The park was previously owned by the county but the city of Denison took over back in February and this week allowed for the park to sell alcohol in the two specific areas for special events…

Organizations still have to go through the city of Denison special event permitting process to request an alcohol permit. Once that’s done they will have to get a TABC license to legally sell and consume alcohol.

“The City of Denison prides ourselves on our parkland and our green space open space for our residents. We think that Loy Lake Park is going to be not only a Denison park but really a regional park. It’s right on the property line of Denison and Sherman,” Managing Director of Communication and Engagement Aaron Werner said.

The City is now going through the process of master planning all of their parks to see what improvements and renovations need to be done.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing Hwy. 75 early Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by off-duty officer on US-75 in Sherman
Operation Hercules leads to the arrests of 13 suspects.
Multiple arrests in undercover child abuse sting
President Biden is already facing criticism on gun control executive orders. Local advocates...
Local reaction to Biden gun control executive orders
Steven James Morris was sentenced to life without parole
Sherman man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse of child
Owner claims Van Alstyne house fire was electrical, investigators say otherwise.
Owner claims Howe house fire was electrical, investigators say otherwise

Latest News

Paris middle school teacher wins Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA.
Paris middle school teacher wins Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA
A teacher at Stone Middle School in Paris won Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA and is now in the...
Paris middle school teacher wins Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA
Thursday night Governor Kevin Stitt met with sheriffs from all over southeastern Oklahoma to...
Gov. Stitt meets with southeastern OK sheriffs to discuss aftermath of McGirt ruling
City and state officials gathered to celebrate the dam and lake's history, but they say their...
Denison Dam, Lake Texoma celebrates 75th anniversary