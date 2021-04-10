Advertisement

Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway

(WTAP)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross US - 69/75 in Durant early Saturday morning.

Troopers say a Choctaw Nation tribal man was crossing the highway just after 2 a.m. when he was hit by a woman driving a suburban. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP troopers have not released the man’s name and are investigating along with the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police.

