Man hit, killed crossing Durant highway

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross US - 69/75 in Durant early Saturday morning.

Troopers say a Choctaw Nation tribal man was crossing the highway just after 2 a.m. when he was hit by a woman driving a suburban. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP troopers have not released the man’s name and are investigating along with the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police.

