Oklahoma murder picked up by federal prosecutors following McGirt appeal

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The FBI has picked up Charles Michael Cooper’s case after it was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeals.

Cooper, 31, was sentenced in 2018 to life in prison without parole for the 2016 death of Cindy Allen. Cooper was also found guilty of burglary, arson and rape by instrumentation.

Cooper’s conviction was overturned last Thursday after he made an appeal citing the McGirt ruling.

According to an affidavit released by the FBI, federal agents picked his case up and began investigating in March. Cooper’s new trial date has not been set at this time.

Cooper was denied bail and remains in federal custody pending trial.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.