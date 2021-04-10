Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash north of Tom Bean Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on FM 692. Staci Ludlow, 30, was riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old man when they hit the curb while driving on wet roads.

DPS Sergeant Mark Tackett said that neither one of them were wearing a helmet and that they were traveling at unsafe speeds. Ludlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was admitted into the hospital with injuries. His name has not been released.

