Paris middle school teacher wins Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A teacher at Stone Middle School in Paris won Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA and is now in the running for the national title of Ms. Wheelchair USA.

Kenda Felker found out when she was 15 that she had multiple sclerosis and just 12 years ago it took away her ability to walk.

“It’s a day to day thing,” Felker said. “You can be fine one day and can’t walk, can’t talk, can’t anything the next day.”

Myelin formed a whitish insulating sheath around her nerve fibers, attacking her central nervous system. But even without the use of her legs she said her spirit and her passion for her work, teaching 6th grade “People, places and faces” class and 8th grade “Career investigations.”

“I have MS but MS doesn’t have me, and I won’t let it have me,” Felker said. “I’m going to keep going, I just have to find another way to do it.”

Even confined to a wheel chair, in her work she said her disability has its upsides.

“They (the students) will come talk to me when they won’t talk to another teacher, or an adult, because I’m right here (at eye level),” Felker said.

Cortnee Nottingham teaches reading and language arts just down the hall from Felker and said her perseverance is inspiring.

“She comes to school, she teaches the kids, she goes home, she’s got a husband, she’s got daughters, she’s got grand kids and she lives her life,” Felker said.

Three years ago at a handicap accessible campground in Colorado Felker met a woman who told her about the Ms. Wheelchair USA Pageant.

After coming up with her platform, submitting the application and telling her story she won Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA.

“This just kind of made me feel, for lack of a better term pretty or beautiful,” Felker said. “I have a crown now.”

The Ms. Wheelchair USA competition will be in Ohio from July 11-15.

