Two arrested following pursuit, crash in Gainesville

Nathan Bassett (left) and Amber Campbell (right) were arrested by Denton police after a 30-mile...
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENTON, Texas (KXII) - Two people are in jail after a pursuit across county lines that ended in Gainesville Friday night.

Denton police were looking for two people driving a U-Haul after they tried to steal a car Friday afternoon.

The U-Haul took off after being spotted by Sanger police on I-35. The chase lasted all the way to Gainesville where the pair hit stop sticks before ramming into three other vehicles. They finally stopped at an apartment complex near California Street.

Officers arrested Nathan Bassett and Amber Campbell for evading arrest and drug charges. Additionally, Bassett was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

According to jail records, Campbell is wanted out of Jefferson County, CO. for attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Both were taken to the Denton County jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

