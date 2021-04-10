Advertisement

Wife charged with first degree murder in Ada pastor’s slaying

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The wife of the Ada pastor found shot dead in his home last month was charged with first degree murder in his death Friday.

Kristie Evans, 47, faces a charge of first degree murder with deliberate intent. After first calling 911 and telling investigators someone had broken into their home, Evans confessed to state investigators last month she hatched a plan to kill her husband, Pastor Dave Evans, 50, with a man she was having an affair with, Khalil Square, 26.

Court documents state the three of them began a sexual relationship that eventually became an affair between Mrs. Evans and Square.

Mrs. Evans left the back door unlocked to allow Square in to commit the murder on March 22.

Square shot Evans in the head as he slept and ran away.

Square was also arrested in the days following the murder for first degree murder with deliberate intent. Mrs. Evans was also arrested, but formal charges had been pending.

Both are being held without bond.

