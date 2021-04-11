Chickasaw man’s murder conviction overturned due to McGirt Supreme court ruling

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Another Chickasaw man who’s in prison for murder will go to federal court due the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.

“Cooper is getting a second chance to potentially walk the street again. But my mom will never get a second chance, like I said we will never have her back,” Megan Kieft, youngest daughter of 70-year-old Cindy Allen.

Megan Kieft said she’s right back at the beginning. The State of Oklahoma convicted 31-year-old Charles Cooper for the murder of mom, Cindy Allen.

“It’s like the murder conviction never even happened,” said Kieft.

Court Documents state in 2016 Allen was found strangled inside her burned home in Byng.

Kieft said Cooper got sentenced to 150 years in prison without parole that same year.

“We will never get her back. But we felt like we could close a door on a chapter of our lives that we, y’know, we never want to relieve,” said Keift.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Cooper’s murder conviction.

It’s due to the Supreme Court Ruling, it says the State of Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction in crimes committed on tribal land or involving tribal citizens.

But now Cooper is in custody with the U.S. Marshal Service, and is expected to stay in prison or be transferred to a Chickasaw Nation Holding facility.

“I hope he earns the same amount of time at least or more than the first time,” said Kieft.

Cooper faces a federal charge for murder within the Chickasaw Nation Indian Reservation. He is currently held at the Lexington Correctional Center near Norman.

