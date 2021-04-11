Advertisement

Daily average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases is rising

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Researchers say the average daily number of COVID-19 cases is climbing in Oklahoma.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University research Sunday, the rolling average of daily new Oklahoma cases over the past two weeks has spiked by 168 cases, or 47.4%. As of Friday, the most recent day for which data are available, Oklahoma averaged 522 new cases over the seven days previous.

The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 death toll for the pandemic in Oklahoma is almost 6,700 out of more than 458,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 35% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, while almost 23% of the population was fully vaccinated.

