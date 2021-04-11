International Aerobatic Club practicing for regional competition in May

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The International Aerobatic Club, practiced at the North Texas Regional Airport this afternoon to gear up for their next aerobatic competition.

“We do a practice day once a month all of us are competitive aerobatic pilots and we are coaching each other to help become the very best we can be at aerobatics,” Aerobatic Pilot David Valare said.

David Valare is an aerobatic pilot, who is a retired Air Force veteran.

After retiring, he stayed with his love of flying and became very involved in the IAC.

“We’ve had a great chance to have a comradery with each other we all give back to each other, part of it is for the flying but part of it is for the relationship as well,” Valare said.

Saturday afternoon, they held their monthly practice at the airport, where anybody could come and watch.

Lane Allen came to watch Saturday’s practice

“I think it’s cool, I think it’s a really cool opportunity to watch all these people fly,” Allen said.

Allen is also a pilot, and was fascinated in seeing the other pilots practice.

Anybody can join the IAC, as they have around 4,000 members, and about 2,000 active pilots around the world.

“If you love aviation, love flying and you want to know more about aerobatics you can come and join us and be a part about this,” Valare said.

From the 1970′s up until 2017, the North Texas Regional Airport hosted the national competition.

The airport will be hosting the regional competition in the middle of May.

Pilots don’t have to qualify for nationals, but many win a few regionals before entering the national competition.

“I love the feeling of coming back from a sequence and knowing I just nailed it you know it just flowed and put together,” Valare said.

