Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - County music star and Ada native, Blake Shelton, recently reeled in a massive catch on Saturday.

Shelton’s twitter post shows the singer holding a monster paddlefish that he claims to have caught in Oklahoma.

Though he doesn’t specify exactly where the fish was caught, Shelton maintains a residence in his home state and encourages everyone to have their own fishing experience in Oklahoma.

