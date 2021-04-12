Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - County music star and Ada native, Blake Shelton, recently reeled in a massive catch on Saturday.

Shelton’s twitter post shows the singer holding a monster paddlefish that he claims to have caught in Oklahoma.

Though he doesn’t specify exactly where the fish was caught, Shelton maintains a residence in his home state and encourages everyone to have their own fishing experience in Oklahoma.

